Home / The School Tribune / Inter Pre-School Sports Meet held

Inter Pre-School Sports Meet held

TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Ryan International School, Patiala, hosted its vibrant Inter Pre-School Sports Meet, an event dedicated to fostering physical literacy and sportsmanship among young children. The meet saw enthusiastic participation from four leading pre-schools represented by their Principals and Directors — The Flying Bubbles represented by Binny Asija, Edumeta The I-School represented by Parminder Kaur, Kidzee Pre-School represented by Jagpreet Sharma and Ishant Sharma, and Kids International Pre-School represented by Tejinder Kaur and Taranveer Singh. The guest of honour was Dr Damanjeet Sandhu, HOD, Department of Psychology, Punjabi University Patiala. The proceedings included taking the blessings of the Lord Almighty followed by a welcome speech by Ananta Saini (Std-II) and a melodious welcome song. Nimrat Kaur delivered a focused speech on the ‘Importance of Sports Day’, followed by a lively dance performance by Std-1 Students. The Inter-School Hurdle Race and Inter-School Wear & Run Race saw dynamic competition among teams from all four participating institutions. Intra-school events were also held, including the Intra- School Hurdle Race and Intra-School Wear & Run Race specifically for Kidzee Pre-School students, and the popular Intra-School Frog Race and Intra-School Sprint Race, which involved participants from all four pre-schools. The competitive spirit culminated in two major sessions for medal distribution. The event concluded with a motivating speech by Dr Damanjeet Sandhu, who praised the energy of the young athletes and the dedication of the educators. Following the final address, a heartfelt vote of thanks, school Principal Pooja Sharma congratulated all participants and winners, expressing the school’s commitment to continuing such initiatives that promote teamwork and health in the foundation years of schooling.

