Home / The School Tribune / Inter-school band competition held

Inter-school band competition held

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Mohali, hosted a vibrant musical inter-school band competition under the banner ‘Melodiosa Season X’. Emerging artistes from 14 renowned schools across the Tricity participated and showcased their musical talent. The event was graced by the presence of AS Bajwa, Chairman of Shemrock and Oakfields Group of Schools, and Managing Director Karan Bajwa. Renowned playback singer Chayanika Garg and acclaimed artiste Bakhshish served as jury members to judge the competition. School Principal Prineet Sohal encouraged the young artistes with her motivational words. In the team prizes category, Yadvindra Public School, Mohali, was the winner, while Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Mohali, was the first runner-up, and Saint Kabir Public School, Chandigarh, second runner-up. Saupins School, Chandigarh, received the consolation prize. In the individual prizes, Raavya Kaur (Kundan International School), Mishti Garg (Yadvindra Public School), Kanish (Saupins School), and Arush Uppal (Saint Kabir Public School) won the ‘Finest Vocalist’ title. Lakshit Teji (Kundan International School) won ‘Finest Keyboard Player’, and Piyush (St Anne’s Convent School) won ‘Finest Drummer’ titles. Nirav Khurana (Saint Kabir Public School) was honoured as ‘Finest Electric Guitarist’, Kabir Khullar (Saupins School) as ‘Youngest Artiste’, and Ratnesh Singh (Yadvindra Public School) as ‘Finest Bassist’. The event concluded with the distribution of prizes and a vote of thanks.

