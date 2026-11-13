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Home / The School Tribune / Inter-School Basketball Tournament organised

Inter-School Basketball Tournament organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:22 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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With the aim of promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, discipline and a healthy competitive spirit among students, Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala, hosted an Inter-School Basketball Tournament for boys and girls under the aegis of the Patiala Sahodaya School Complex 2026. The tournament was conducted in the U-14 and U-19 categories for both boys and girls. It witnessed enthusiastic participation from various reputed schools, with young basketball players showcasing their exceptional talent, determination, agility and team spirit. The event commenced with a warm welcome to the chief guest Ravi Singh, Trustee of Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Principal Bindu Vaid, coaches and participating teams. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp and ‘Saraswati Vandana’ marked a traditional and auspicious beginning to the occasion. The Trustee appreciated the efforts of all participating schools and encouraged students to embrace sports as an essential part of their overall development. The tournament concluded with the announcement of results and the distribution of trophies, medals and certificates to the winning teams.

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