Inter-school contests at Mother Teresa Modern Public School, Kurukshetra

A mega event, “Kalathon” — an inter-school competition — was hosted by the school on December 12. The main attraction of the event was Nicktoons — Motu Patlu. Invitation was sent to all prestigious schools of Kurukshetra district. The school provided a platform to students to show case their talent not only in cultural activities but also in different sports. As many as 700 students from 30 schools of Shahabad, Babain Ladwa and Pehowa participated in ‘Best out of waste’, poster making, solo dance, group dance, debate and costume competitions. Players participated in basketball, volleyball, football, carom, chess and badminton championships. The function started with Ganesha and Saraswati Vandana. Students participated in various activities that were organised according to age groups. The most memorable moment of the function was when the achievers were appreciated with accolades. The overall trophy of the event was awarded to Mother Teresa Modern Public School for winning 17 trophies.
