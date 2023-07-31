Inter-school debate held at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

An inter-school debate competition was organised by the school on the topic, “Technology will ultimately save humanity”. Twenty students from 10 schools of the tricity participated in it. The session was the kaleidoscope of opinions, thoughts and perspective that enhanced the knowledge and understanding about technology and humanity. The team from St Stephen’s School emerged winners. Principal George S Shear appreciated the participants for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the art of debating.

#Panchkula