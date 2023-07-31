Inter-school debate held at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

An inter-school debate competition was organised by the school on the topic, “Technology will ultimately save humanity”. Twenty students from 10 schools of the tricity participated in it. The session was the kaleidoscope of opinions, thoughts and perspective that enhanced the knowledge and understanding about technology and humanity. The team from St Stephen’s School emerged winners. Principal George S Shear appreciated the participants for their hard work, dedication and commitment to the art of debating.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre
Their petition is likely to be taken up by a Bench led by CJ...
Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur
Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spent four days in Ma...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protest over Manipur
As the protests continue, the speaker appeals to the opposit...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...