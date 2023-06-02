Inter-school football tournament at DPS, Mohali

The school hosted an inter-school football tournament for boys for developing harmony and healthy sporting environment in which 41 teams from schools of the tricity competed against one another.The matches were divided into three categories. Gurukul School, Mohali, bagged the first position in U-10 category, Shemrock School emerged as champions in U-12 category and lastly, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, bagged the first position in the U-15 category. The football teams participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The winning team were awarded with trophies and medals.
