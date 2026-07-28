Inter-school 'Infantine Techathon' organised

Infant Jesus Convent School, Phase XI, Mohali, organised an inter-school Infantine Techathon, providing a dynamic platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, imagination and technological excellence. The event witnessed participation from seven schools, bringing together talented students who showcased their creativity, digital skills, critical thinking and innovative ideas. The competitions included digital tales, little picasso and digital narratives (PPT), encouraging students to think beyond the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary. In the digital tales competition, St Anne's School, Chandigarh, secured both the first and second positions. In Little Picasso, Gurukul World School, Mohali, bagged the first position, while Vivek High School, Mohali, secured the second position. In the Digital Narratives (PPT) competition, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, emerged as the winner, while Gurukul World School, Mohali, stood second. The winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates.
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