Students of Baby Convent School, Banur, showcased their creativity and problem-solving skills at the Inter-School Maths Exhibition Competition held at DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Rajpura, under the aegis of the Rajpura School Sahodaya Complex. Out of nine participating schools, the school team secured the second position. The shining stars were Aliza (Class VIII), Prableen (Class VII), and Minakshi (Class VIII).

