Inter-School Model United Nations organised

Career Academy School, Patiala, organised the second edition of its Inter-School Model United Nations (MUN), which witnessed the participation of around 250 students representing various schools. The two-day conference was attended by the chief guests, Ravinder Pal Singh, Deputy District Education Officer, and Dr Neeraj, Principal, Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala. Students represented different countries, debated global issues and participated in diplomatic negotiations and solution-oriented discussions. The event provided a platform for students to develop research, public speaking, leadership and critical thinking skills while promoting teamwork, global awareness and the spirit of diplomacy among young delegates.

Advertisement