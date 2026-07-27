Inter-school music competition held

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, hosted an inter-school music competition, bringing together talented young musicians from 19 schools. The occasion was graced by Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Jasdeep Kalra; Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Jasmine Kalra; Associate Director (Academics), Parnika Singh; Associate Director (Administration), Sidhant; and Madaan, Trustee, NEDT. AKSIPS Sector 65, Mohali (Team 15) secured the first position,, while Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, and AKSIPS-123, Kharar shared the second position. DPS, Mohali was awarded the third position and St. Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, received the consolation prize. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony.

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