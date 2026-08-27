Inter-school netball matches held at The Tribune School

Inter-school netball matches were conducted in the U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys' categories at The Tribune School, Chandigarh, witnessing enthusiastic participation and spirited competition among young players. In the U-19 boys' category, GMSSS-19 defeated MRA-27 by 21-20, while KBDAV-7 registered a 12-10 victory over DAVSSS-8. In the U-17 boys' category, CLDAV-7 edged past St Peter's with a score of 8-7, while MRA-27 defeated Ashiana-46 by 10-7. The U-14 boys' category also saw closely contested matches, with APS-20 defeating St Joseph-44 by 9-8, while KBDAV-7 secured a convincing 7-3 victory over GMSSS-26 TM. The matches provided the young athletes with an excellent platform to showcase their sporting skills, teamwork, discipline and competitive spirit. The players were appreciated for their enthusiastic participation and commendable performances.

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