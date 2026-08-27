Inter-school netball matches held at The Tribune School

Inter-school netball matches were conducted in the U-19, U-17 and U-14 boys' categories at The Tribune School, Chandigarh, witnessing enthusiastic participation and spirited competition among young players. In the U-19 boys' category, GMSSS-19 defeated MRA-27 by 21-20, while KBDAV-7 registered a 12-10 victory over DAVSSS-8. In the U-17 boys' category, CLDAV-7 edged past St Peter's with a score of 8-7, while MRA-27 defeated Ashiana-46 by 10-7. The U-14 boys' category also saw closely contested matches, with APS-20 defeating St Joseph-44 by 9-8, while KBDAV-7 secured a convincing 7-3 victory over GMSSS-26 TM. The matches provided the young athletes with an excellent platform to showcase their sporting skills, teamwork, discipline and competitive spirit. The players were appreciated for their enthusiastic participation and commendable performances.
- States
- Punjab
- {{!--
- Punjabi Tadka --}}
- Heart of Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Assembly Elections 2026
- Operation Sindoor: One Year On
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- musings
- Letters To The Editor
- Latest News
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Weather
- India Pakistan News
- Time Capsule
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Advertise with us Tribune Classifieds Subscribe To Print Edition
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Assembly Elections 2026
- Operation Sindoor: One Year On
- Simply Haryana
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- India Pakistan News
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Careers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement