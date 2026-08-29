Inter-School Netball State Tournament concludes

The Under-14 Boys’ and Under-19 Boys’ categories of the Inter-School Netball State Tournament concluded at The Tribune School, Chandigarh, with enthusiastic participation and spirited performances by the young athletes. The players displayed excellent teamwork, discipline, determination and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. In the Under-14 Boys’ category, KBDAV, Sector 7, emerged as the winner, while Adarsh Public School, Sector 20, secured the First Runner-up position. St Joseph-44 finished as the Second Runner-up. In the Under-19 Boys’ category, KBDAV, Sector 7, clinched the winner’s title. GMSSS, Sector 19, secured the First Runner-up position, while DAVSSS-8 finished as the Second Runner-up. The successful completion of these two categories marked another exciting day of competition at the championship. The participating teams were appreciated for their commitment, competitive spirit and exemplary sportsmanship.

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