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Home / The School Tribune / Inter-School Netball State Tournament concludes

Inter-School Netball State Tournament concludes

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:10 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The Under-14 Boys’ and Under-19 Boys’ categories of the Inter-School Netball State Tournament concluded at The Tribune School, Chandigarh, with enthusiastic participation and spirited performances by the young athletes. The players displayed excellent teamwork, discipline, determination and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. In the Under-14 Boys’ category, KBDAV, Sector 7, emerged as the winner, while Adarsh Public School, Sector 20, secured the First Runner-up position. St Joseph-44 finished as the Second Runner-up. In the Under-19 Boys’ category, KBDAV, Sector 7, clinched the winner’s title. GMSSS, Sector 19, secured the First Runner-up position, while DAVSSS-8 finished as the Second Runner-up. The successful completion of these two categories marked another exciting day of competition at the championship. The participating teams were appreciated for their commitment, competitive spirit and exemplary sportsmanship.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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