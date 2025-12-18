Inter-School Quiz and Shabad Gayan Competition held

Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi, organised an inspiring Inter-School Quiz and Shabad Gayan Competition, dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The occasion was graced by members of the management vice-president Amritpal Singh, Manager Gurjeet Singh, Kapoor Singh, Jagdish Chhabra, Harpreet Singh and Principal Kavita Atri.The event honoured the Guru’s supreme sacrifice for humanity, righteousness, and religious freedom. In the competition, schools of the region actively participated with zeal and enthusiasm and showed their deep love and affection towards the Guru with their melodious, heart-touching ‘shabad gayan’. Amritpal Singh congratulated the winners and applauded the school for promoting Sikh history and values among the youth. Kapoor Singh, in his address, remarked that these competitions were conducted with the purpose of connecting students with moral, cultural, and spiritual values, especially at a time when ethical principles are declining in society. Principal Kavita Atri expressed great pride and happiness on seeing the children’s deep knowledge about their religion and heritage.

Advertisement