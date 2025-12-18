DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Inter-School Quiz and Shabad Gayan Competition held

Inter-School Quiz and Shabad Gayan Competition held

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi, organised an inspiring Inter-School Quiz and Shabad Gayan Competition, dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The occasion was graced by members of the management vice-president Amritpal Singh, Manager Gurjeet Singh, Kapoor Singh, Jagdish Chhabra, Harpreet Singh and Principal Kavita Atri.The event honoured the Guru’s supreme sacrifice for humanity, righteousness, and religious freedom. In the competition, schools of the region actively participated with zeal and enthusiasm and showed their deep love and affection towards the Guru with their melodious, heart-touching ‘shabad gayan’. Amritpal Singh congratulated the winners and applauded the school for promoting Sikh history and values among the youth. Kapoor Singh, in his address, remarked that these competitions were conducted with the purpose of connecting students with moral, cultural, and spiritual values, especially at a time when ethical principles are declining in society. Principal Kavita Atri expressed great pride and happiness on seeing the children’s deep knowledge about their religion and heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts