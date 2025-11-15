DT
Home / The School Tribune / Inter-school quiz competition held

Inter-school quiz competition held

TNS
Updated At : 05:05 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Students of Pandit Mohan Lal SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Shaurya Sharma and Khushi have secured the second position in “Brain Brawl: A Battle of Wits, Wealth, and Wisdom”, an inter-school quiz competition featuring more than 40 participating teams from Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali. The duo also won a cash prize of Rs 20,000 for their outstanding performance. The event was organised by Chitkara International School in collaboration with the Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) and the Economics, Mathematics & Finance (EMF) Club. Aimed at students of grades XI and XII, the competition sought to enhance financial literacy, critical thinking, and real-world problem-solving skills among young learners.

