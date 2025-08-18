DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Inter-School Ramayana Quiz held

Inter-School Ramayana Quiz held

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Mani Majra, organised an Inter-School Ramayana Quiz for students of Class VI, with the aim of promoting cultural awareness and fostering a deeper understanding of the great Indian epic, the Ramayana. The event aimed at igniting young minds with interest in Indian mythology while instilling timeless values such as truth, duty, and devotion. There were four teams — Ram, Lakshman, Bharat, and Shatrughan — each comprising four enthusiastic participants. With great excitement and preparation, all teams showcased their extensive knowledge and deep reverence for the epic across four challenging rounds. Team Bharat emerged as the winner of the quiz, closely followed by Team Shatrughan in the second position while Team Ram secured the third place in the competition. The winners were awarded trophies by the school’s Managing Director Bharat B Gupta, who appreciated the participants for their remarkable performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts