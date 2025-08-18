Inter-School Ramayana Quiz held

DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Mani Majra, organised an Inter-School Ramayana Quiz for students of Class VI, with the aim of promoting cultural awareness and fostering a deeper understanding of the great Indian epic, the Ramayana. The event aimed at igniting young minds with interest in Indian mythology while instilling timeless values such as truth, duty, and devotion. There were four teams — Ram, Lakshman, Bharat, and Shatrughan — each comprising four enthusiastic participants. With great excitement and preparation, all teams showcased their extensive knowledge and deep reverence for the epic across four challenging rounds. Team Bharat emerged as the winner of the quiz, closely followed by Team Shatrughan in the second position while Team Ram secured the third place in the competition. The winners were awarded trophies by the school’s Managing Director Bharat B Gupta, who appreciated the participants for their remarkable performances.

