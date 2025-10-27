DT
Inter-school singing, musical extravaganza held

Inter-school singing, musical extravaganza held

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school hosted Swarotsav 2.0, an inter-school singing and musical extravaganza, featuring over 11 reputed schools from Tricity. Esteemed judges Arti Gill and Savita Gill appreciated the participants' talent. Delhi Public School, Chandigarh won the Patriotic/Motivational Group Song category, while IS Dev Samaj School bagged the first position in the Ram Bhajan (Solo) category. Principal Rani Poddar congratulated the winners and participants and school management committee member Chaand Nehru graced the occasion. The event resonated with rhythm, devotion and patriotic fervour, leaving the audience inspired.

