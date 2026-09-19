Inter-school speech competition organised

An inter-school speech competition was organised by the Dalhousie branch of the Himotkarsh Sahitya, Sanskritik evam Jan Kalyan Parishad at Dalhousie Hill Top School, Dalhousie. The competition was held in two categories — Hindi and English — with students from various schools participating enthusiastically to showcase their oratory skills and ability to express their ideas. Jivika, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Balera, secured the first position in the English speech competition. Divasis from Dalhousie Public School and Manan Shankar from Dalhousie Hill Top School secured the second and third positions, respectively. Meanwhile, Arpita from the host institution, Dalhousie Hill Top School, won the first position in the Hindi speech competition. Ruhani Thakur from Dalhousie Public School secured the second position, while Anvi from Paramount Senior Secondary School, Kihar, took the third position. In the Hindi category, consolation prizes were awarded to Akshara from Government Senior Secondary School, Nagali; Divyam from Himalayan Public School, Chuwari; Komal from Government Senior Secondary School, Balera; and Arush Jaryal from DCM Gurukul Public School, Lachaudi. Congratulating all the winning and participating students, the organisers stated that such competitions not only boost students’ self-confidence but also provide an opportunity to hone their powers of expression and oratory skills. Students also gain experience in effectively presenting their views on stage. The Dalhousie branch of the Himotkarsh Sahitya, Sanskritik evam Jan Kalyan Parishad expressed its gratitude to Poonam Dhawan, Chairperson of the host school, and the school management for their cooperation in successfully organising the competition.

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