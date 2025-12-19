Inter-School Story, Step & Style Fest-2025 organised

DAV Public School, Patiala, under the aegis of the Patiala Sahodaya School Complex and RIDS, organised the Inter-School Story, Step & Style Fest-2025, celebrating creativity, imagination and joyful childhood expression. The chief guest was Isha Singal, Commissioner, GST & Excise, whose encouraging words inspired young participants to showcase their talents with confidence. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of 270 students from various schools across Patiala in three vibrant competitions. The Little Rhythm Crew (Group Dance) featured 15 teams performing on themes such as Patriotism, Fusion and Mythology, judged by Ravneet Walia, Director, Toddler’s Town & Eastwood School. World of Fables (Story Presentation) saw 15 teams presenting beautifully narrated and dramatised fables, judged by Pavinder Kaur, Principal, Makoon Kindergarten & Day Care, and Reet. Tiny Dress-Up Parade showcased 33 young participants dressed on themes, including Social Message, Current Affairs and Wildlife, judged by Monika Kathuria, Director, NIF (New York Institute of Fashion), & Founder, Makeup Masters Luxury Salon, and Ritu Sarao, Director, Little Pumpkins.

Advertisement