DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Inter-School Story, Step & Style Fest-2025 organised

Inter-School Story, Step & Style Fest-2025 organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DAV Public School, Patiala, under the aegis of the Patiala Sahodaya School Complex and RIDS, organised the Inter-School Story, Step & Style Fest-2025, celebrating creativity, imagination and joyful childhood expression. The chief guest was Isha Singal, Commissioner, GST & Excise, whose encouraging words inspired young participants to showcase their talents with confidence. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of 270 students from various schools across Patiala in three vibrant competitions. The Little Rhythm Crew (Group Dance) featured 15 teams performing on themes such as Patriotism, Fusion and Mythology, judged by Ravneet Walia, Director, Toddler’s Town & Eastwood School. World of Fables (Story Presentation) saw 15 teams presenting beautifully narrated and dramatised fables, judged by Pavinder Kaur, Principal, Makoon Kindergarten & Day Care, and Reet. Tiny Dress-Up Parade showcased 33 young participants dressed on themes, including Social Message, Current Affairs and Wildlife, judged by Monika Kathuria, Director, NIF (New York Institute of Fashion), & Founder, Makeup Masters Luxury Salon, and Ritu Sarao, Director, Little Pumpkins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts