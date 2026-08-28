St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-C, Chandigarh, hosted its annual inter-school storytelling competition, featuring young narrators from 11 ICSE schools across the Tricity. In Theme 1, Simrat Brar of St Xavier's, Chandigarh, secured first place, followed by Diya of Tender Heart, Chandigarh. Kabir Ahuja of St Stephen's, Chandigarh, and Reet Kaur of St Xavier's, Zirakpur, shared third place. In Theme 2, Ravya Sharma of St Xavier's, Chandigarh, stood first, followed by Ruhani Insan of St Xavier's, Panchkula, in second place and Shree Mishra of Col VR Mohan DAV, Derabassi, in third place. Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas distributed the prizes and praised the students for their literary talent.

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