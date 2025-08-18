Interact and Early Act Clubs functional at Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school celebrated a significant milestone with the Installation Ceremony of its Interact and Early Act Clubs. The event showcased the school's commitment to fostering student leaders dedicated to service and community welfare. The ceremony featured the formal investiture of office-bearers with Simranpreet, the new Interact Club President, pledging to uphold leadership and service principles. The event also honoured RK Saboo, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, on his 91st birthday, recognising his visionary leadership and dedication to education and humanitarian service.

Advertisement