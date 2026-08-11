DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Interact Club Installation Ceremony held

Interact Club Installation Ceremony held

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:18 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Tribune School, Chandigarh, organised the Interact Club Installation Ceremony for the new academic session 2026–27 in the presence of members of Rotary Club Mohali Midtown. Principal Rani Poddar attended the ceremony along with resident Rotarian Manjeet Kaur, club secretary Rtn Manjeet Singh Kohli, Rtn Ashpinder Kohli, Youth Services Director Dr Prabhjot Kaur and incoming president Rtn Kuldeep Singh Dhoody. The ceremony commenced with the formal installation of the Interact Club office-bearers. The newly elected president, Jiya Kanwal, was ceremonially collared, followed by the pinning of the secretary, Mishti Manchanda; vice-presidents Charmy and Aaromal Nair; treasurer, Meenal Gahtori; digital media coordinator Romit Sareen; and other club members, symbolising their commitment to service and leadership. President Jiya Kanwal shared the vision and mission of the club for the upcoming session, inspiring fellow students to work with dedication, compassion and a spirit of selfless service. Principal Rani Poddar addressed the gathering and motivated the young leaders to become responsible citizens by embracing the values of empathy, integrity and community service. The Rotary dignitaries introduced the students to the Four-Way Test, emphasising the importance of truth, fairness, goodwill and mutual benefit in every action. The ceremony concluded with a tree plantation drive, reinforcing the club’s commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts