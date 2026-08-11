Interact Club Installation Ceremony held

The Tribune School, Chandigarh, organised the Interact Club Installation Ceremony for the new academic session 2026–27 in the presence of members of Rotary Club Mohali Midtown. Principal Rani Poddar attended the ceremony along with resident Rotarian Manjeet Kaur, club secretary Rtn Manjeet Singh Kohli, Rtn Ashpinder Kohli, Youth Services Director Dr Prabhjot Kaur and incoming president Rtn Kuldeep Singh Dhoody. The ceremony commenced with the formal installation of the Interact Club office-bearers. The newly elected president, Jiya Kanwal, was ceremonially collared, followed by the pinning of the secretary, Mishti Manchanda; vice-presidents Charmy and Aaromal Nair; treasurer, Meenal Gahtori; digital media coordinator Romit Sareen; and other club members, symbolising their commitment to service and leadership. President Jiya Kanwal shared the vision and mission of the club for the upcoming session, inspiring fellow students to work with dedication, compassion and a spirit of selfless service. Principal Rani Poddar addressed the gathering and motivated the young leaders to become responsible citizens by embracing the values of empathy, integrity and community service. The Rotary dignitaries introduced the students to the Four-Way Test, emphasising the importance of truth, fairness, goodwill and mutual benefit in every action. The ceremony concluded with a tree plantation drive, reinforcing the club’s commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

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