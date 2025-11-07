Interact Club Installation Ceremony held

Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula, in collaboration with the Rotary Club, Panchkula, held the Interact Club Installation Ceremony to encourage leadership and community service. Guest speakers inspired students to uphold empathy and environmental responsibility. They emphasised reducing plastic use and contributing to a cleaner, greener planet through collective action. The event fostered a sense of civic duty and compassion among the young Interactors.

