A group of six students, accompanied by principal Seema Rani and teachers, visited the Director School Education, Nitish Singla, for an interactive session at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16-D, Chandigarh. During the interaction, students posed questions on career opportunities, values, time management, the importance of mentoring and guidance in education and life, the challenges and responsibilities faced by him as Director and his message for students on handling real-life situations. Singla advised students to maintain a balance between mental and physical health and emphasised the importance of emotional wellbeing. He highlighted the significance of time management and stressed the need for clarity of purpose from the early years of life. He said his elder brother has been his mentor and role model, guiding him on the path to becoming a civil servant. The session proved to be a valuable learning experience, offering students insights drawn from the Director’s experiences and wisdom.

