Interactive session on mental health for teachers, pupils

An interesting and interactive session on mental health for teachers and students was organised at St Xavier's High School, Panchkula. Preeti Singh, a classroom management and mental health trainer, conducted the session, engaging teachers with various activities focusing on class management and emotional aspects. The teachers thoroughly enjoyed and imbibed the golden rules discussed. Principal George S Shear thanked Preeti for the insightful session.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement