Home / The School Tribune / Interactive session on mental health for teachers, pupils

Interactive session on mental health for teachers, pupils

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
An interesting and interactive session on mental health for teachers and students was organised at St Xavier's High School, Panchkula. Preeti Singh, a classroom management and mental health trainer, conducted the session, engaging teachers with various activities focusing on class management and emotional aspects. The teachers thoroughly enjoyed and imbibed the golden rules discussed. Principal George S Shear thanked Preeti for the insightful session.

