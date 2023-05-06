International Dance Day at Him Academy, Hiranagar

On the occasion of International Dance Day, students of the school performed various dance forms at Him Academy, Vikas Nagar, under the guidance of dance teacher Shipra and Avinash. A group of 30 students also performed "Zumba" at Gandhi Chowk, Hamirpur, to to make people aware about their fitness and health. On the occasion, Principal Vineeta Gupta and Event Manager Pooja Sharma congratulated the students and said dance was an integral part of one's lifestyle and it helped in keeping fit.