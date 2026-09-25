International Day of Peace celebrated at AKSIPS-41

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrated the International Day of Peace through a special morning assembly based on the theme of peace, harmony and non-violence. The assembly featured the Word of the Day, 'Peace', highlighting the importance of kindness, empathy and mutual respect. The peace club organised engaging activities for classes VI toVIII, including a kindness tree, poster-making on peace and a peace pledge and reflection. Students of classes IV and V participated in a peace badge-making activity, creating badges featuring the peace symbol and pinning them on their teachers as a gesture of peace, love and respect.

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