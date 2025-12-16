DT
Home / The School Tribune / International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
Delhi Public School, Mohali, observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a series of meaningful, sensitisation and interactive activities. The three-day event aimed to foster empathy, promote respect for diversity and strengthen the school’s commitment to inclusive education. The celebration began with a school-wide inclusion pledge during the morning assembly, where students and teachers vowed to uphold values of equality, kindness and acceptance. This was followed by video screenings on disability and inclusion, curated to help students understand the challenges, achievements and lived experiences of persons with disabilities. Throughout the event, students engaged in various creative and reflective activities that encouraged them to appreciate differences and recognise the importance of accessibility. They expressed their thoughts through poster making, slogan creation, research-based presentations, and hands-on exercises focused on building awareness about alternative modes of communication such as braille. A sensitisation session was also organised to deepen students’ understanding of disabilities, inclusive practices and the role of empathy in building a barrier-free society. The observance concluded on an inspiring note, reinforcing the belief that inclusion is not just a concept but a collective responsibility.

