International delegation at Ankur School, Panjab University Campus, Sector 14, Chandigarh

Ankur School welcomed an international delegation from Curtin University, Perth, Australia, under the New Colombo Plan, in collaboration with the Department of Education, Panjab University. The delegation is being led by Prof Rekha Kaul, Discipline Lead, STEM Science Education and Deputy Head, School of Education, Curtin University, along with interns who will interact with students of Classes IV and V. The team will conduct activity-based learning initiatives in STEM education as part of a six-week interactive programme. Principal Aruna Dhiman, extended a warm welcome to the delegation and stated that the programme would introduce young learners to hands-on scientific activities and problem-solving skills, helping to boost creativity and provide global exposure during their formative years.

