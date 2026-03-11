DT
Home / The School Tribune / International Women’s Day celebrated

International Women’s Day celebrated

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:43 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Celebrating the strength, grace and resilience of women, Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, marked International Women’s Day with a rejuvenating wellness experience session specially organised for its educators. The thoughtfully curated 60-minute session featured a harmonious blend of yoga, breath work and sound therapy, designed to nurture physical vitality, emotional balance and inner peace among educators who play a vital role in shaping young minds. With the soothing rays of the morning sun and the calm energy of the open environment, the session began with the collective chanting of “Om”, creating an atmosphere of serenity and mindfulness. Teachers then performed a series of relaxing yogic stretches to relieve tension from the neck, shoulders and back. The practice continued with rejuvenating yoga asanas such as Balasana (Child’s Pose), Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog) and Marjaryasana–Bitilasana (Cat–Cow) to enhance flexibility and restore balance. Participants also practised balancing breath work techniques that promoted emotional calm and mental clarity. A key highlight of the experience was the deep group sound bath, where soothing therapeutic sound vibrations created a meditative state, helping participants connect with themselves and experience collective harmony. The session concluded with a closing gratitude and affirmation circle celebrating the spirit of womanhood and the invaluable role women play in education and society. Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Managing Director of the Satluj Group of Schools Reekrit Serai said, “Women are the foundation of nurturing, wisdom and leadership in our society. At Satluj, we believe that empowering and caring for our educators is essential for building a strong learning community.” The celebration reflected the institution’s commitment to wellness, gratitude and women empowerment.

