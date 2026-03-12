International Women's Day was celebrated to honour the achievements of women and promote the values of equality, empowerment and respect in society. The programme began with a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by a special assembly at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh. The assembly featured inspiring speeches highlighting the importance of women's empowerment and the vital role women play in shaping society. Chief Guest Reena and distinguished guest Kavita Yadav were accorded a warm welcome. Jyotsna presented a thought-provoking poem reflecting on the challenges faced by women in society. Principal Subhash Chand addressed the gathering and spoke about the significance of celebrating International Women's Day. As part of the celebration, various cultural activities and games were organised. The performances were widely appreciated by the audience. Teachers also shared inspiring stories of women leaders, scientists and social reformers who have made remarkable contributions to society. The programme concluded with a message of gratitude and appreciation for the dedication and hard work of women in all walks of life. Chanajeet Sethi delivered the formal vote of thanks. A plantation activity was also conducted to mark the occasion and make the memory of International Women's Day enduring. The celebration left a strong and meaningful message among the students about the importance of gender equality and respect for women, making the event both educational and inspiring.

