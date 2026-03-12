The International Women's Day was celebrated at Seaba International Public School, Lehragaga, Sangrur. The programme honoured selected women leaders from 16 villages, including elected female sarpanches, block samiti members and zila parishad members. Aman Dhindsa emphasised the need for mutual co-operation to form self-help groups (SHGs) for needy and skilled women. She urged mothers to instil respect for women in their children from an early age. The stage was managed by Madhu and Asha Chhabra. Principal Flevy David delivered the vote of thanks.

