International Women’s Day celebrated

International Women’s Day was celebrated at St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The programme was thoughtfully organised by the male faculty members to highlight women’s contributions, promote gender equality and acknowledge the vital role women play in society. The celebration began with a special gesture of appreciation as a plant sapling was presented to Sister Inbasouli and Sister Runu to mark the occasion. The symbolic act represented growth, respect and gratitude for the continuous dedication of women in nurturing the institution and the community. To add colour and unity to the celebration, all staff members dressed in purple, the colour that represents dignity, justice and women’s empowerment. The theme of the celebration was “Give to Gain”, emphasising the idea that through support, respect and empowerment of women, society as a whole progresses. Principal Rev Father John Thatheus appreciated the male faculty for their thoughtful effort in organising the programme and recognising the importance of women. School Manager Rev Father Dr Robert Fernandez also expressed gratitude to the women staff members for their dedication, inspiration and valuable contributions that help make the institution and society stronger.

