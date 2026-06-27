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Home / The School Tribune / International Yoga Day celebrated

International Yoga Day celebrated

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:08 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Seven Star International School, Bhota, celebrated International Yoga Day. The event was graced by the school’s Director of Academics KC Guleria, who addressed the students and spoke about the importance of yoga in our lives. He highlighted that yoga is beneficial for physical health, spiritual well-being, inner peace, mental focus and concentration, especially during student life when discipline and balance are most needed. The celebration featured a beautiful presentation by students accompanied by soothing musical notes, creating a calm and inspiring atmosphere. The highlight of the event was the impressive demonstration of various Surya Namaskar postures by the students, showcasing strength, flexibility and coordination. The entire programme motivated everyone to adopt yoga as a daily habit for a healthy mind and body.

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