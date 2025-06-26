DT
PT
International Yoga Day celebrated at PM Shri KV, K-Area, Zirakpur

International Yoga Day celebrated at PM Shri KV, K-Area, Zirakpur

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
The 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the school. Students and teachers, led by Principal Pushpa Sharma, participated in various yoga asanas, showcasing their energy and dedication. A large number of students took part in the event, demonstrating their interest in yoga and wellness. Sports teachers Ashok and Ravi, along with Dr Satya Prakash, led the students through different yoga asanas, ensuring proper technique and safety. The event promoted a sense of calm and well-being among participants, highlighting the benefits of yoga for physical and mental health. The International Yoga Day celebration at the school was a resounding success, fostering a culture of wellness and mindfulness among students and staff.

