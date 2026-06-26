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Home / The School Tribune / International Yoga Day celebrated

International Yoga Day celebrated

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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DAV Public School, Manai, celebrated International Yoga Day with active participation from students and staff members. The event aimed to spread awareness about the importance of yoga in maintaining physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle. The programme commenced in the morning with a brief introduction highlighting the significance of International Yoga Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. Students were informed about the numerous benefits of yoga and how it helps in developing concentration, flexibility, self-discipline and inner peace. The Yoga Day celebration was led by the school’s sports instructors, Manjeet Dogra, Attar Singh and Tanuj, who guided the participants throughout the session. The session began with a series of warm-up exercises designed to prepare the body for yoga practice. Students actively participated in stretching and breathing exercises that helped improve flexibility and concentration. The warm-up activities created a positive and energetic atmosphere and ensured that participants were physically ready for the yoga session. Following the warm-up, students performed a variety of yoga asanas under the expert guidance of the instructors. The physical education teachers demonstrated the asanas and motivated students to understand yoga not merely as an exercise but as a way of life. Addressing the gathering, Principal Dinesh Kaushal shared an inspiring message on the importance of yoga in today’s fast-paced world. He encouraged students to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives and emphasised that even a few minutes of yoga every day can bring positive changes to physical and mental health.

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