International Yoga Day celebrations at DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

International Yoga Day celebrations at DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
Students of the school participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations on the school grounds. They participated enthusiastically and felt happy to be a part of this globally celebrated occasion. The event was not just a one-day affair, as students have adopted yoga as a regular part of their morning routine. Each day begins with surya namaskars, followed by naadi shodhan pranayam, sambhavi mudra, and chanting of the Gayatri Mantra, promoting physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual well-being. To extend the essence of yoga to the wider community, the school also opens its outdoor sessions to the public, that too free of cost. Residents and parents are invited to join in and experience the peaceful and revitalising practice. This initiative reflects the school’s dedication to holistic development and community wellness.

