International Yoga Day observed

Shivalik Public School, Patiala, observed International Yoga Day with the aim of promoting physical well-being, mental peace and a balanced lifestyle among students. In keeping with the spirit of this year’s celebration, students actively participated from their homes and shared photographs of themselves performing various yoga asanas. The photographs reflected the students’ dedication and awareness of the importance of incorporating yoga into their daily lives. They performed different asanas such as Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana, Vajrasana and pranayama under the guidance of their family members. The main emphasis was on the fact that regular practice of yoga helps improve concentration, reduce stress and foster a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The observance of International Yoga Day proved to be a meaningful initiative that reinforced the values of self-discipline, mindfulness and holistic well-being. The day served as a reminder that yoga is not merely an exercise but a path towards harmony of the body, mind and spirit.
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