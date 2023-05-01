Intra-class contest at Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

An 'Intra-Class Map Labelling and Locating Competition' was organised by Social Science Department at the school. The programme was inaugurated by the Principal of the school, Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. As many as 350 students from classes VI to X participated in the competition. Class VI students demonstrated the districts of Haryana on the map. States, Capitals and Union Territories of India were depicted by the students of class VII and VIII. The students of classes IX and X located and labelled various countries on the world map.