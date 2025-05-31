Investiture and annual prize distribution ceremony at Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school organised its investiture and annual prize distribution ceremony. The chief guest was Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura, Adviser to the National Skill Development Corporation (MSDE, Government of India) and the Government of Punjab (Skill Development & Technical Education). The ceremony began with the symbolic lighting of candles by Dr Kaura and school Director Reema Dewan. The newly elected Student Council was formally invested, with the young leaders pledging to lead with dedication and integrity. In his inspiring address, Dr Kaura highlighted India’s potential to become the world’s skill capital, leveraging its vast talent pool from Kerala to Kashmir. Dr Kaura announced an exciting initiative for the school. “Skill labs will be set up soon in the school for students of grades VI-X to equip them with the necessary skills for the future,” Dr Kaura said. Reema Dewan encouraged the council members to embrace their roles with confidence, upholding the school’s values of excellence, service, and leadership. The ceremony also featured the annual prize distribution, honouring the commendable achievements of Class X students from the 2024-25 batch. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by the Head Boy and Head Girl, expressing gratitude to dignitaries, faculty members, and parents for their unwavering support.

