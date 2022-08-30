Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh organised an investiture ceremony for the present academic session 2022-23. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the auspicious lamp of knowledge by the school Principal, Vijaya Sidhu and the House Wardens Urmila, Teena, Parminderjit and Rekha Negi. The newly elected student council members of Classes X and XII pledged to work earnestly and uphold the honour and glory of the institution. The oath was administered by the Principal, who also conferred the prestigious badge and sash to the school Head Boy Shivang Jaswal, Head Girl Saloni Rana, Sports Head Boy Priyanshu Bardhwaj and Sports Head Girl Archita Rao along with the School Prefects, Ridhi, Jashanjot Singh, Geetika and Vidhi of Class XII. The House Wardens bestowed the badges to their respective House Prefects. With the flags held high the ceremony concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.
