Investiture ceremony at Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala

Investiture ceremony at Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 07, 2025 IST
The Gurukul witnessed a solemn ceremony of investing the members of Students Council for the session 2025-26 in the school auditorium in the presence of Principal Sonali Sharma and Administrator Kavita Arya. The elected leaders were conferred with badges and sashes by staff members. The event, held with lots of enthusiasm and gusto, was initiated with a crisp march past by the elected members of the White House, all four houses and Editorial Board, followed by the investiture ceremony, oath-taking ceremony led by Cultural Captain Leharika Chopra, speech by Head Girl Arpita Lohia and a motivational speech by the principal. The ceremony concluded with the recital of the national anthem. It was a memorable day for the young leaders. Principal Sonali Sharma felicitated them and encouraged the students to be committed to their duties and responsibilities assigned and to always remember that a team is a reflection of its leader.

