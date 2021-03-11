Investiture ceremony at DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

To inculcate the leadership qualities in students, a school prefectorial board was formed in DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, after interviewing and selection. The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2022-23 was held in three phases for the students of primary, middle and senior classes. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Gayatri Mantra followed by a pious prayer by the school choir. The march by all prefects on drum beats was a spectacular event which set the mood for the event. Principal Dr DD Vidyarthi, adorned the Head Boy Mandeep, Head Girl Tanusha, and other prefects with sashes. House convenor Manju Pruthi and house in-charges pinned the badges to the prefects. Then the Principal administered the oath to the newly elected 'Prefectorial Body'. In his address, the Principal encouraged the students to perform their duties and responsibilities entrusted to them with sincerity.