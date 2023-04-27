Investiture ceremony at EMM AAR Int'l School, Adampur

The school held its annual investiture ceremony to induct the newly elected student council members for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The ceremony was attended by the school management, group staff and students. In the opening address, school coordinator Rupinder Kaur highlighted the importance of leadership and how the newly elected council members could contribute to the growth and development of the school.

After the prayers, the newly elected student council was introduced and welcomed on stage by the principal. The members were then conferred with their respective badges and sashes by the school management.

The school Head Boy title was awarded to Gurcharan Singh Bir, Vice-Head Boy to Raghuvansh Tandon, Head Girl Tanvir Kaur and the Vice-Head Girl title was given to Parnika.

House captains and vice-captains were all given their badges and sashes and they took the oath of office.