Investiture ceremony at GP Public High School, Baltana

The school conducted its investiture ceremony. The event marked the formal appointment of the newly elected student leaders for the academic session. Himansh Yadav was appointed Head Boy, while Priyanshika took the oath as Head Girl. The office-bearers pledged to uphold the values of discipline, responsibility and leadership while serving the school with dedication. The Principal congratulated the newly elected council members and encouraged them to lead by example, inspiring fellow students through sincerity, commitment and teamwork. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks and the rendition of the national anthem.

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