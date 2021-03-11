Investiture ceremony at MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula

The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2022-23 was held at MRA Modern Public School, Panchkula. The investiture ceremony is not just about providing titles, but also about handing over responsibilities to the students, who are expected of taking charge of the school affairs and taking it to the new heights with their leadership, decision-making skills, communication and teamwork. The ceremony started with the morning prayer and school song by the school choir. The students welcomed the audience. Nikhil Kumar and Krishika were elected the Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. All members of the Student Council expressed their commitment to work for their fellow students to take the school to new heights in academics, sports and cultural fields. Principal Neetu Arora pinned up the badges and addressed the students.