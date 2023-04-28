Investiture ceremony at Mukand Public School, Yamunanagar

The investiture ceremony at the school for the academic session 2023-24 was held and the event began with the lighting of lamp to seek the blessings from God. The event opened with a parade presented by the Student Council members of all four Houses along with Sports Prefect, Academic Prefect, Discipline Prefect and Co-curricular Prefect. The Oath-Taking ceremony was held. Donning the mantle of accountability, the students were conferred with badges and sashes by Manager Ramesh Kumar.
