Investiture ceremony at New Public School

The New Public School, Chandigarh, organised the investiture ceremony for the Student Council for the academic session 2025-26. The council members were recognised and honoured with sashes and badges, signifying their roles and responsibilities. The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of house flags by Principal Manish Hablani to the captains of each house. The sports captains and school prefects were also inducted, with Devrash Singh Kanda receiving the Sports Captain’s position. The school’s most prestigious position, the School Captain, was conferred upon Samarth Vig of Class XII (Humanities), who pledged to uphold school’s values and philosophy in word and deed. The ceremony concluded with the newly appointed council members taking an oath of integrity, led by the School Captain. Principal Manish Hablani in his speech encouraged the council to lead with example rather than authority. The event was a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and maintaining a harmonious and disciplined environment.

