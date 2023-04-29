Investiture ceremony at PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school observed the Investiture Ceremony for the Primary and Senior Secondary Wings 2023-24. The students were prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge their responsibilities entrusted upon them by the school. The ceremony began by welcoming the Principal, Monica Sharma, teachers and selected students of the school council. The selected students were conferred with their respective badges and sachets. The Principal motivated the students to strive hard and work for the betterment of the school. She also stressed on setting priorities and aiming high to reach goals. Head Boy Anshviraj Singh administered the oath with a promise that they would carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence and proudly uphold the school motto "Let noble thoughts come from everyside". The ceremony concluded with the new council of students all set to embark on the new journey.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today
Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karn...
H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services
USCIS says it is in the process of initiating law enforcemen...
5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued
The 6 people, including the headmaster of a school, were kid...