Investiture ceremony at PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school observed the Investiture Ceremony for the Primary and Senior Secondary Wings 2023-24. The students were prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge their responsibilities entrusted upon them by the school. The ceremony began by welcoming the Principal, Monica Sharma, teachers and selected students of the school council. The selected students were conferred with their respective badges and sachets. The Principal motivated the students to strive hard and work for the betterment of the school. She also stressed on setting priorities and aiming high to reach goals. Head Boy Anshviraj Singh administered the oath with a promise that they would carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence and proudly uphold the school motto "Let noble thoughts come from everyside". The ceremony concluded with the new council of students all set to embark on the new journey.