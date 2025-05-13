DT
Investiture ceremony at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Investiture ceremony at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 13, 2025 IST
The school hosted the Investiture Ceremony 2025, to induct the newly elected Student Council. The event was graced by Chief Guest Colonel KK Venkataraman, Commanding Officer, 7 Haryana Battalion NCC, Karnal, along with members of the school management, Director and Principal. The young leaders were given badges and sashes, symbolising their pledge to lead with integrity, responsibility, and dedication. In his inspiring address, the Chief Guest congratulated the newly appointed council members and urged them to pursue excellence and serve as role models within the school community.

