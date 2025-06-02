Investiture ceremony at SA Jain Vijay Vallabh Public School, Ambala

The investiture ceremony was held at the school. The ceremony was graced by the members of the managing committee, Sandeep Jain, president, Ravikant Jain, secretary, Hitesh Jain and Piyush Jain, members, who witnessed the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected council members. Principal Dr Ruchika Bhutani conferred the sashes and badges upon the newly elected council members, symbolising their new roles and responsibilities. The Junior Student Council members also received their badges. In her address, Dr Bhutani emphasised the importance of leadership, quoting, “A leader’s legacy is measured by the impact they have on others. If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, and do more, then you are an excellent leader.” Following the investiture ceremony, a felicitation ceremony was held to honour the outstanding achievements of Class X students. The students were felicitated with mementos and cash prizes, acknowledging their remarkable performance in their board examinations. The event concluded with inspiring words from Dr Bhutani, encouraging the students to continue striving for excellence in all aspects of life. The ceremony was attended by parents, who applauded the young leaders and achievers’ accomplishments.

